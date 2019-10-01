[SBS Star] Former KARA Park Gyuri Reportedly Dating a Non-celebrity; Agency Responds

K-pop girl group KARA's former member Park Gyuri is confirmed to be dating a non-celebrity boyfriend.On October 1, The Fact reported that Park Gyuri is currently in a relationship with Song Ja Ho, who is an art curator and the grandson of Dongwon Construction Industry family.According to the report, Song is seven years younger than Park Gyuri and the two first met at English contemporary artist Jon Burgerman's exhibition in Korea.In response to the report, Park Gyuri's management agency The CNT confirmed the news and stated, "Park Gyuri has always been interested in art. They developed feelings for each other and recently started dating."The agency added, "The biggest reason they were drawn to each other is their shared interest in art. As they've just begun their relationship, they've not yet at the stage of discussing marriage."This is the first time that Park Gyuri has been in a public relationship in 13 years since her debut as a KARA member in 2008.Following KARA's disbandment in 2016, Park Gyuri recently signed her exclusive contract with The CNT and has been focusing on her acting career.(Credit= 'gyuri_88' Instagram)(SBS Star)