[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's Beauty Shines Even When He Has No Make-up On?

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo proved that his beauty shines whether he has make-up on or not.On September 26, ASTRO's management agency Fantagio dropped a new video of Cha Eun-woo.The video started with Cha Eun-woo going over his script for his drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' while getting his make-up done.After that, Cha Eun-woo had a very busy day shooting the drama.At the end of the day, Cha Eun-woo sat down in his waiting room and said, "All done! It's been a very long day."Then, his make-up artist put some cleanser on his face and started removing his make-up.A couple of moments later, his make-up was completely removed.To everyone's surprise, he looked exactly the same as himself with make-up.His eyebrows and eyes looked just as defined and his skin looked even smoother.Under this video, fans left comments such as, "Why even bother putting any make-up on him in the first place? He looks no different.", "What? This is unbelievable. I mean, he looks too perfect!", "Can we please swap our faces for a day?" and so on.(Credit= 'ASTRO 아스트로' YouTube)(SBS Star)