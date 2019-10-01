[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Thanks Everyone for Enjoying 'Chicken Noodle Soup'

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS expressed his sincere thanks to fans and everyone who helped to create his latest release, 'Chicken Noodle Soup'.On September 30, J-HOPE took his group's official Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of 'Chicken Noodle Soup' music video.Along with the three photos from the filming, J-HOPE also shared a letter to fans and everyone who were there to develop the whole project.J-HOPE wrote in both Korean and English:This was such a good experience!We prepared long and hard, and the moment we released the result of our effort was that much more special and important to me!This project was really an opportunity for me to learn and grow.I would like to thank all of our fans for your love, all the staff who did so much for this project, all the amazing dancers who made me remember again the passion I had when I was young, and of course Becky G who understood right away what this project was about and made it incredibly special! Thank you so much!I'll keep working hard to try to make great music! Thank you!The music video of J-HOPE and American singer Becky G's collaboration track 'Chicken Noodle Soup' has become the most-viewed music video in its first 24 hours, racking up 21.7 million views on YouTube.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)