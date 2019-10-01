SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Sings at Yoo In Na's Manager's Wedding Despite Her Hectic Schedule
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Sings at Yoo In Na's Manager's Wedding Despite Her Hectic Schedule

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.01 13:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Sings at Yoo In Nas Managers Wedding Despite Her Hectic Schedule
K-pop artist IU sang at actress Yoo In Na's manager's wedding despite her hectic schedule.

On September 29, some photos and videos of IU and Yoo In Na at one wedding were posted online.

It turned out IU and Yoo In Na were at Yoo In Na's manager's wedding on this day.
IUAs Yoo In Na had been working with her manager since debut, she decided to emcee the wedding.

During the ceremony, Yoo In Na called IU up to the stage and said, "Please welcome IU, everyone. She's going to sing a song for the couple today."

After IU had come up on stage, Yoo In Na explained that IU insisted on singing at this wedding even though nobody had asked her to do so.IUIU responded with a smile, "Yeah, that's right. I really wanted to sing for these two. I mean, just look at them. They look so great together."

Then, IU beautifully sang one of her songs 'Meaning of You', touching the hearts of the couple as well as all wedding guests.

When IU finished singing, she looked in the eye of the couple and said, "Congratulations! I wish you two a lifetime of love and happiness."
 

(Credit= KBS Cool FM Volume Up, 'dlwlrma 930516' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992