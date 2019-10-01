[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Sings at Yoo In Na's Manager's Wedding Despite Her Hectic Schedule

K-pop artist IU sang at actress Yoo In Na's manager's wedding despite her hectic schedule.On September 29, some photos and videos of IU and Yoo In Na at one wedding were posted online.It turned out IU and Yoo In Na were at Yoo In Na's manager's wedding on this day.As Yoo In Na had been working with her manager since debut, she decided to emcee the wedding.During the ceremony, Yoo In Na called IU up to the stage and said, "Please welcome IU, everyone. She's going to sing a song for the couple today."After IU had come up on stage, Yoo In Na explained that IU insisted on singing at this wedding even though nobody had asked her to do so.IU responded with a smile, "Yeah, that's right. I really wanted to sing for these two. I mean, just look at them. They look so great together."Then, IU beautifully sang one of her songs 'Meaning of You', touching the hearts of the couple as well as all wedding guests.When IU finished singing, she looked in the eye of the couple and said, "Congratulations! I wish you two a lifetime of love and happiness."(Credit= KBS Cool FM Volume Up, 'dlwlrma 930516' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)