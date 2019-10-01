SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Members to Present Individual Vacation Vlogs Soon
Published 2019.10.01
The members of K-pop boy group BTS will be releasing their individual vlogs from their recent vacation.

On October 1, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment shared a schedule timeline for 'BTS Vacation LOG' on BTS' official Twitter.

Along with the photo, the agency wrote in the caption, "BTS' special daily life that the members wanted to show ARMY is coming very soon."

There were hashtags that say, 'Filmed by the members', 'BTS' vacation journal', 'Sharing with ARMY', 'ARMY's day', 'ARMY's week', and 'See you at 9PM (KST)'.
BTSAccording to the information given from the teaser photo, the members' vlogs will be unveiled in the following order:

1. October 2: SUGA's night fishing vlog
2. October 3: J-HOPE's "very important business' vlog―'Chicken Noodle Soup' with Becky G
3. October 4: RM's 9-day trip to Europe vlog
4. October 7: JIN's fishing vlog
5. October 9: V's laid-back vacation vlog featuring his dog 'Yeontan'
6. October 10: JIMIN's Paris and Hawaii travel vlog
7. October 11: JUNGKOOK's workout vlog
BTSMeanwhile, the members of BTS recently went on an official period of rest for the first time since their debut in 2013.

(Credit= 'bts_bighit' 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
