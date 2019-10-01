SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL & BAEKHYUN Ask Fans to Keep Order at Airports
Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.01
CHANYEOL and BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO expressed their concern about their fans' behavior at airports.

On September 30, CHANYEOL and BAEKHYUN took to their social media to share a message to fans.CHANYEOL and BAEKHYUNCHANYEOL wrote, "I decided to write this because I felt like things at airports have become worse lately. Airports are not only used by us; they are used by many others as well. We do not want to cause any inconvenience to them."

He continued, "Don't push yourself too hard to take our photos at airports, and please behave in an orderly manner at all times." CHANYEOLBAEKHYUN also wrote, "Please don't run and push each other at airports. I'm worried that someone will get hurt."

He added, "If any harms are caused because of us, me as well as the rest of the members will feel uncomfortable about going to airports. It would be lovely if you could keep order there." BAEKHYUNOn this day, the members of EXO arrived at Incheon International Airport from Taipei, Taiwan after holding a 2-day concert 'EXO PLANET#5 - EXplOration' there.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
