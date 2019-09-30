[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Decides to Leave Her Management Agency of 3 Years

Actress Song Ji-hyo will not be renewing her contract with her agency of three years.On September 30, Song Ji-hyo's management agency MY COMPANY made an announcement.The agency stated, "The contract between us and Song Ji-hyo has ended as of September 30. Our journey with Song Ji-hyo will unfortunately end here."MY COMPANY was established in April 2015 by Song Ji-hyo's previous manager who she worked with for over 10 years.Then in December 2016, Song Ji-hyo joined the agency.After being under MY COMPANY for about three years, Song Ji-hyo has decided to part ways with the agency instead of renewing her contract with them.Song Ji-hyo still has not announced where she is headed to next, but many fans around the world are wishing her good luck for the next chapter in her life.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)