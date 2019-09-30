SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO Members Expose SUHO's Rock Hard Abs During a Concert
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO Members Expose SUHO's Rock Hard Abs During a Concert

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.30
Fans could not thank the members of K-pop boy group EXO enough for exposing their leader SUHO's abs during a concert.

On September 28, EXO's ongoing concert tour 'EXO PLANET#5 - EXplOration' took place in Taipei, Taiwan.

On this day, EXO mesmerized thousands of fans with amazing performances as well as entertained them with fun talks.

The highlight of the day was when they unexpectedly got to see SUHO's abs though.SUHOAt one point during the concert, SUHO decided to show fans his henna around his collar bone.

To do that, SUHO lowered his t-shirt down a little.

Right then, the members of EXO suddenly surrounded SUHO and started pulling his t-shirt from side to side. 

They said, "Our fans deserve to see more. That wasn't enough, SUHO!"SUHOA few moments later, SUHO's t-shirt got completely ripped off, exposing his muscular body underneath. 

As fans spotted SUHO's rock hard abs, they started screaming at the top of their lungs.

SUHO burst out laughing, then quickly grabbed a towel nearby and covered his body again as he got shy. 
 
(Credit= 'suho_planet' 'myeonsafo' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
