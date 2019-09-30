[SBS Star] Peakboy Shares What He Recently Did with BTS V

Singer Peakboy shared what he did with K-pop boy group BTS' member V when they met up recently.On September 28 episode of MBC's television show 'Hang Out with Yoo', Yu Jae Seok was seen visiting Peakboy's management agency Neuron Music.After meeting Peakboy, Yu Jae Seok looked at the camera and said, "This is Peakboy, everyone. It's his second time appearing on a television show. The first time was also with me when I filmed at this company a couple of days ago."Peakboy commented, "Yeah, my parents watched the last episode of 'Hang Out with Yoo' featuring me. They really enjoyed watching it, especially my dad."He continued, "My dad doesn't usually do this, but the other day when we went to a restaurant together, he told the waitress that I was a singer and featuring in a show. He sounded like he was very proud."Yu Jae Seok said, "They must be very proud of you. Okay, let's talk about your friend V now. So, did you get to hang out with him at all recently?"Peakboy responded, "I did. V and I actually watched the last episode of 'Hang Out with Yoo' together. We watched it while having a meal."Then, Yu Jae Seok smiled and said, "Really? Ah, it honestly would be so great if V could feature in our show some time as well."Peakboy, V, actors Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyun Sik are known to be great friends with each other.The five guys frequently hang out together and said to have a very active group chat where hundreds of messages are exchanged daily.(Credit= MBC Hang Out with Yoo, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)