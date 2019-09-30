[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Said This to Song Ji-hyo to Help Her to Hold Back Tears

'Running Man' cast member Lee Kwang Soo revealed what he said to his fellow cast Song Ji-hyo to hold back her tears during the show's ninth anniversary fan meeting.On September 29 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', the show's cast members sat down to talk about their recent 'Running Nine' fan meeting.Yu Jae Seok talked about the fact that Ji Suk-jin also wanted to express his emotions on stage like Song Ji-hyo.To this, Yang Se Chan chimed in and said, "I was right next to Suk-jin, and as soon as Ji-hyo began to cry, he said, 'Okay. Ji-hyo has taken it.' I felt goosebumps!"Then the cast members brought up when Song Ji-hyo cried on stage during her closing statement, and that she stopped crying after Lee Kwang Soo whispered something into her ear.Lee Kwang Soo said, "When Ji-hyo was crying on stage, she looked at me and told me to do something. So I told her to think about the drinks at the after party. Then she immediately started smiling."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)