[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Meets Up with Lee Hong Gi Prior to His Military Enlistment

Actress Park Shin Hye went to see K-pop boy band FTISLAND's vocalist Lee Hong Gi before he enlisted in the military.On September 29, Park Shin Hye shared some new photos on her Instagram.The photos were of Park Shin Hye and Lee Hong Gi hanging out in a waiting room after Lee Hong Gi had wrapped up his musical 'I Loved You' (literal translation).In the photos, the two stars playfully pose together; they raise their hand in salute, laugh and make a sad face.Along with the photos, Park Shin Hye wrote, "Be safe, my friend. You were awesome today, by the way."It looked like Park Shin Hye went to watch 'I Love You' to show support to Lee Hong Gi as well as to bid farewell to him before he started his military service on September 30.Later that day, hip-hop artist DINDIN shared photos of Lee Hong Gi with a military buzz cut.The photos showed Lee Hong Gi brightly smiling in his new hairstyle.Not only visual-wise, but Lee Hong Gi also seemed mentally ready for the military.DINDIN wrote, "I know you will do well, Hong Gi. Do take extra care of yourself there though!"Meanwhile, Lee Hong Gi is expected to be discharged from the military in April 2021.(Credit= 'ssinz7' 'dindinem' Instagram)(SBS Star)