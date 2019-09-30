[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Channels His Inner Prince Charming at Recent Marine Event

MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee, who is currently serving his mandatory military duty as a marine, wowed the entire audience at a recent event hosted by the Marine Corps.On September 28, 'The 69th Anniversary of the Recapture of Seoul' took place at Seoul Plaza, central Seoul.MINHO was one of the hosts for the special event, along with SBS announcer Park Sun-young.Prior to the official event, MINHO was seen in his marines field uniform during the rehearsal.Then he dressed up in a formal white uniform for the event, which made him look like a prince charming who just came out from an animated film.Not only his fans but many others gasp in surprise to see how MINHO dazzled on stage throughout the event.They commented, "I really didn't know MINHO was this handsome.", "He certainly has this prince charming vibe!", "The uniform suits him so perfectly.", and more.Enlisted in April this year, MINHO is expected to complete his service in November 2020.(Credit= '91MINHO_1209' 'choimhHOPE' '2min_xxx' Twitter)(SBS Star)