[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE & Halsey Enjoy a Fun Date in Paris
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE & Halsey Enjoy a Fun Date in Paris

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.30 10:52
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE & Halsey Enjoy a Fun Date in Paris
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ and American singer Halsey were seen having a fun time in Paris, France together.

On September 28, ROSÉ updated her Instagram with a new post.

The post was made of three photos of herself with Halsey hanging out in Paris.

The photos were shot at a fancy restaurant and in front of one of the most famous landmarks in Paris―the Eiffel Tower.Halsey and ROSEThis was when both ROSÉ and Halsey were in Paris to attend one 'Paris Fashion Week' event.

They attended the same event, and it seemed like they managed to find some time to hang out with each other after that.

In the caption, ROSÉ wrote, "Dining with unexpected friends in Paris. Thank you for the lovely dinner, Halsey."
Halsey and ROSEHalsey and ROSEAfter looking at these photos, fans commented, "Totally ship this friendship!", "You two should collaborate!", "Awww I love this." and so on.

(Credit= 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
