[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL HYOJUNG Never Loses Her Smile?

Since the young age, we are advised to stay positive and smile at all times.However, a lot of us soon realize that is much easier said than done as we often get hit by various emotions.There is one K-pop girl group leader who seems to be the the best at this than anybody else in this world though, and that is HYOJUNG of OH MY GIRL.According to her fellow members, the only time when she is not smiling is when she is asleep.Shall we have a look at how well she keeps a smile on her face?(Credit= 'wm_ohmygirl' Instagram, Online Community, MBC King of Mask Singer, 'OH MY GIRL' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)