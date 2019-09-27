SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Shares Words Following the End of His First Historical Drama
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Shares Words Following the End of His First Historical Drama

Published 2019.09.27 17:35 View Count
Singer/actor Cha Eun-woo has shared thoughts following the end of his drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong'.

On September 26, Cha Eun-woo's management agency Fantagio shared photos of Cha Eun-woo that were taken on the final day of the drama's filming, along with Cha Eun-woo's sincere words.
Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-woo said, "It feels like only a few days ago when I first reviewed synopsis and script and felt excited and nervous by imagining the character 'Yi Rim', but the time has already come for me to say goodbye."

He continued, "I wanted to deliver the story of 'Yi Rim' well because the character was so special to me. I have personal regrets, but I worked hard wishing the viewers would relate to and love 'Yi Rim'. I think the happy and warm memories I earned by acting 'Yi Rim' will last in my heart for a very long time."
Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-wooCha Eun-woo went on, "I sincerely thank the director, screenwriters, staff members, and all cast with whom I shared happy memories while crying, laughing, and sweating together during the scorching summer days."
Cha Eun-wooHe added, "'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' left me so many things. I gained this confidence to move forward and to become stronger thanks to the things I saw, heard, felt, and learned while filming the drama. I will try my best to show you my growth and improvement, just like 'Yi Rim', who lacked things in every aspect but was able to grow by figuring out and understanding this true self. Please look forward to seeing my growth."
Cha Eun-wooIn 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' Cha Eun-woo took the role of a lonely prince 'Yi Rim' who lives a double life as a popular romance novelist.

(Credit= Fantagio, 'eunwo.o_c' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
