[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Spotted Filming a Drama for the First Time Since 'Guardian'
[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Spotted Filming a Drama for the First Time Since 'Guardian'

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.27 17:28 View Count
Actor/K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae was seen filming a drama for the first time since 'Guardian: the Lonely and the Great God' over three years ago.

On September 26, some fans shared photos of Yook Sungjae filming his new drama 'Ssanggap Pocha' in the heart of the capital city of Korea―Seoul.

The photos showed Yook Sungjae, actress Hwang Jung Eum and the filming crew taking a break from the shooting.

According to fans, he was discussing his parts with the crew, sitting down to give his body some rest and chatting to Hwang Jung Eum during this time.Yook SungjaeYook SungjaeThe story of 'Ssanggap Pocha' centers around a mysterious pojang macha (outdoor drinking establishment) and its customers.

Yook Sungjae will play the role of 'Han Kang-bae', an employee at a supermarket customer service center near the pojang macha.

Another lead Hwang Jung Eum will act a character named 'Wol Joo', who works at the pojang macha.Yook SungjaeAs this is the first time Yook Sungjae to feature in a drama since 2016 when he appeared in 'Guardian: the Lonely and the Great God', a lot of people became excited when the news about him leading 'Ssanggap Pocha' broke last month.

These photos are making fans even more excited about this upcoming drama.Yook SungjaeMeanwhile, 'Ssanggap Pocha' is planned to be unveiled in the first half of next year.

(Credit= Online Community, tvN Guardian: the Lonely and the Great God)

(SBS Star) 
