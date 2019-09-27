SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ong Seong-wu Confesses that He Has Accidentally(?) Consumed Wheat Again After 4 Months
[SBS Star] Ong Seong-wu Confesses that He Has Accidentally(?) Consumed Wheat Again After 4 Months

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.27 16:53 View Count
Actor Ong Seong-wu adorably confessed that he has accidentally(?) consumed wheat again after successfully not consuming it for the last four months.

Back on June 16 when Ong Seong-wu held a live broadcast, he told fans, "I've recently decided to stop eating all food items containing wheat."

He continued, "I haven't done it for that long yet, but can already see some positive changes. Not only my face isn't swollen in the morning, but my skin has become much nicer."

As some fans worried that he may not eat properly that way, Ong Seong-wu explained, "Don't worry, I'm eating well. I'm eating all three meals a day. I'm just going wheat-free, that's all."Ong Seong-wuThen on September 23, Ong Seong-wu was asked whether he still is not consuming any wheat during a live broadcast.

When Ong Seong-wu read this question from a fan, he awkwardly smiled and chuckled.

Ong Seong-wu said, "Actually, I'm not. Ah seriously, why did I? Yeah, I ended up consuming it again. Sorry, guys. I don't know if this is something to apologize about, but..."Ong Seong-wuThe actor continued, "Okay, but I did stop consuming it for like four months. Isn't that like a super long time? I mean, it's not like I can go without it forever!"

He explained how it all happened, "So, the other day, I was having some kimchi-jjigae. I saw a pack of instant noodles in the distance and couldn't help myself from reaching for it. Things like this happens, you know."

At the end, he laughingly added, "I'm going to stop myself from consuming it again though. I really am this time!"

Even though nobody had criticized him, it seemed like Ong Seong-wu felt genuinely guilty about breaking his own promise.
 

(Credit= 'ONG SEONG WU' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
