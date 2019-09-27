[SBS Star] Management Soop to Take Legal Action to Protect Agency Actors Including Gong Yoo & Suzy

Actor Gong Yoo, actresses Suzy, Kong Hyo-jin, and Jung Yu-mi's agency Management Soop has released an official statement regarding their legal action against those who have written defamatory posts about their actors.On September 27, Management Soop updated the agency's official Instagram account with an official statement about the status of their recent legal action against malicious comments.The agency's full statement reads as follows:We hereby make a notice.Our agency determined that careless and malicious comments and actions toward's our agency actors have reached a level that cannot be overlooked.Therefore, we are currently working with a law firm to take legal action to protect our actors.In the case of Kong Hyo-jin, we have gathered data and evidence to file a complaint.In the case of Suzy, we have already filed a complaint through the law film based on the gathered evidence.Here are the cases for which legal proceedings have already been completed.Last year, we filed a complaint against a person who harassed Gong Yoo with malicious comments for a long time, and the person was sentenced with a fine in April.For Jung Yu-mi, we filed a complaint against people who posted malicious rumors online, spread the rumors, and wrote defamatory comments.People including the person who posted the rumors were recently sentenced with fines.In addition to the ones that were mentioned, we will continue to monitor malicious comments that were made towards all our actors and actresses.If our agency discovers any slanderous actions including posting groundless rumors, insults, and defamation that have been made towards our actors, we will continue to take regular legal action after securing evidence.In addition, we firmly state that there will be absolutely no leniency or settlements for the above-mentioned actions. Thank you.(Credit= Management Soop)(SBS Star)