[SBS Star] MOMOLAND Fans Demand Explanation from Agency About Daisy & Taeha's Absence
[SBS Star] MOMOLAND Fans Demand Explanation from Agency About Daisy & Taeha's Absence

Published 2019.09.27 14:59 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MOMOLAND Fans Demand Explanation from Agency About Daisy & Taehas Absence
Fans of K-pop girl group MOMOLAND are asking the group's agency to release a statement regarding Daisy and Taeha's absence.

Since MOMOLAND's fifth mini album 'Show Me' promotions in May, Daisy and Taeha have been on hiatus due to undisclosed personal and health reasons.
MOMOLANDIt has already been seven months since the album's release, and the two members and Yeonwoo, who have also been sit out from group activities due to health issues, are still absent from MOMOLAND's activities.
MOMOLANDRecently, fans of MOMOLAND worldwide have begun trending the hashtag '#ShowMeDaisyAndTaeha', demanding a proper explanation from MOMOLAND's agency, MLD Entertainment.

Fans commented, "Yeonwoo found another way through acting, but I feel sorry for Daisy and Taeha. They worked so hard as the main vocal and main rapper, but they are taking a break by force.", "It's been months. We deserve a proper statement.", "The girls don't deserve any of this.", and more.
MOMOLAND(Credit= MLD Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
