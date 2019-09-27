[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Releases a Song About Breaking Up

Actress Koo Hye Sun has released a new song, which sings about a sad breakup.
On September 26, Koo Hye Sun updated her Instagram with photos of herself and a caption, "A new song that I worked on will be released tomorrow at noon. Please look forward to it."
Then on September 27, Koo Hye Sun released a newly-arranged version of her past song 'Should I Die' (literal translation).
According to her post, Koo Hye Sun composed the song and wrote the lyrics by herself.
The song's lyrics go:
I don't have time to look back because of the loneliness
Every day, into your dreams
On the night when I go to sleep when I'm drunk
Is there a tomorrow where it's better than yesterday?
Hope turned into despair, and memories turned into a sin
Your breath that reaches to my ears
The farewell that I cannot deal with
Why should I live?
The songs that you have been singing
When my heart is crying
Should I die?
Is my heart here? Are you here?
Nothing lasts forever, nothing
Is my heart here? Are you here?
Nothing lasts forever, nothing
The farewell that I cannot deal with
I will never be there again
Your one and only is gone
Widely known as an actress, Koo Hye Sun also made her name out there as a painter, movie director, writer, and a singer.
She previously released a number of digital singles and soundtracks.
Meanwhile, Koo Hye Sun is currently in a marital dispute with her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon.
(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram)
(SBS Star)