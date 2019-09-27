[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Releases a Song About Breaking Up

Actress Koo Hye Sun has released a new song, which sings about a sad breakup.On September 26, Koo Hye Sun updated her Instagram with photos of herself and a caption, "A new song that I worked on will be released tomorrow at noon. Please look forward to it."Then on September 27, Koo Hye Sun released a newly-arranged version of her past song 'Should I Die' (literal translation).According to her post, Koo Hye Sun composed the song and wrote the lyrics by herself.The song's lyrics go:I don't have time to look back because of the lonelinessEvery day, into your dreamsOn the night when I go to sleep when I'm drunkIs there a tomorrow where it's better than yesterday?Hope turned into despair, and memories turned into a sinYour breath that reaches to my earsThe farewell that I cannot deal withWhy should I live?The songs that you have been singingWhen my heart is cryingShould I die?Is my heart here? Are you here?Nothing lasts forever, nothingIs my heart here? Are you here?Nothing lasts forever, nothingThe farewell that I cannot deal withI will never be there againYour one and only is goneWidely known as an actress, Koo Hye Sun also made her name out there as a painter, movie director, writer, and a singer.She previously released a number of digital singles and soundtracks.Meanwhile, Koo Hye Sun is currently in a marital dispute with her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon.(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram)(SBS Star)