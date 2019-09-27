SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Releases a Song About Breaking Up
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Releases a Song About Breaking Up

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.09.27 13:50 Updated 2019.09.27 13:53 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Releases a Song About Breaking Up
Actress Koo Hye Sun has released a new song, which sings about a sad breakup.

On September 26, Koo Hye Sun updated her Instagram with photos of herself and a caption, "A new song that I worked on will be released tomorrow at noon. Please look forward to it."

Then on September 27, Koo Hye Sun released a newly-arranged version of her past song 'Should I Die' (literal translation).

According to her post, Koo Hye Sun composed the song and wrote the lyrics by herself.
Koo Hye SunThe song's lyrics go:

I don't have time to look back because of the loneliness

Every day, into your dreams

On the night when I go to sleep when I'm drunk

Is there a tomorrow where it's better than yesterday?

Hope turned into despair, and memories turned into a sin

Your breath that reaches to my ears

The farewell that I cannot deal with

Why should I live?

The songs that you have been singing

When my heart is crying

Should I die?

Is my heart here? Are you here?

Nothing lasts forever, nothing

Is my heart here? Are you here?

Nothing lasts forever, nothing

The farewell that I cannot deal with

I will never be there again

Your one and only is gone
Koo Hye SunWidely known as an actress, Koo Hye Sun also made her name out there as a painter, movie director, writer, and a singer.

She previously released a number of digital singles and soundtracks. 

Meanwhile, Koo Hye Sun is currently in a marital dispute with her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon.

(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992