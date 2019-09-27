[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Jang Won Young Gets Sad About Having to Leave Concert Early Due to Her Curfew

？？: bye... bye.. ？？？？



wonyoung was able to say goodbye to wizones uwu pic.twitter.com/jjumfXxeSt — iced vanilla latte (@wonyouu) September 25, 2019

K-pop girl group IZ*ONE's member Jang Won Young expressed sadness and disappointment as she had to leave in the middle of the group's concert due to her curfew.On September 25, IZ*ONE's first concert tour 'EYES ON ME' took place at Saitama Super Arena, Japan.On this day, IZ*ONE mesmerized thousands of fans with amazing performances as well as entertained them with fun talks.A little over half way through the concert, however, Jang Won Young unfortunately had to leave.She is currently 15 years old and is prohibited from working after 9PM under the juvenile law in Japan.This strict curfew is to give teenagers enough time to get proper rest for the following day.A few minutes before the clock turned 9PM, IZ*ONE's staff let Jang Won Young know that it was almost the time she had to leave.After hearing that, Jang Won Young started going around saying goodbye to fans and her fellow members.While doing so, Jang Won Young made a sad face, seeming like she was very disappointed about not being able to stay until the end.Just before she got off stage though, she showed everyone a big smile.(Credit= Online Community, 'official_izone' Twitter)(SBS Star)