[SBS Star] BLACKPINK & Shawn Mendes Snap a Cute Photo Together

Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo at Shawn Mendes concert in seoul ？？ @ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/4eCZ9A4wJt — Jessi ？？？？ (@jkimeve) September 25, 2019

JISOO, LISA and JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK snapped a photo with Canadian singer Shawn Mendes while he was in Seoul, Korea.On September 25, Shawn Mendes held a concert at KSPO DOME, Seoul as part of his ongoing world tour 'Shawn Mendes: The Tour'.Thousands of fans gathered at KSPO DOME to see Shawn Mendes and listen to his music live.It turned out BLACKPINK members were also big fans of Shawn Mendes who did not want to miss the opportunity to see him and his live performance.All the members of BLACKPINK except for ROSE, who was in Paris, France for 'Paris Fashion Week', were spotted at the concert.They enjoyed the concert with great excitement during the concert.After the concert, JISOO, LISA an JENNIE went backstage and met up Shawn Mendes there.Their cute photo was uploaded on Shawn Mendes' Instagram later that day.It looked like they all had a great time with each other.(Credit= 'jkimeve' Twitter, 'shawnmendes' Instagram, AEG Presents)(SBS Star)