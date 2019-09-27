SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & LM Entertainment's Legal Dispute Comes to an End
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & LM Entertainment's Legal Dispute Comes to an End

Published 2019.09.27
The long legal dispute between K-pop artist Kang Daniel and his former agency LM Entertainment has finally reached to an end.

On September 27, the Korea Entertainment Management Association (KEMA) released an official statement, announcing that the two parties came to a settlement.

KEMA stated, "We notify that the legal dispute involving the nullification of Kang Daniel's exclusive contract with LM Entertainment has been resolved through the mediation of KEMA, with both sides agreed to reach a settlement."
Kang DanielKEMA explained that they have come to an agreement to conclude the dispute, in order to prevent any further damages to either side.

The association further relayed, "LM Entertainment has decided to respect Kang Daniel's future promotions as a solo artist under his new agency. As of September 27, 2019, Kang Daniel will be cancelling his lawsuit against LM Entertainment while LM Entertainment will be cancelling their appeal against the court's previous ruling. The exclusive contract between LM Entertainment and Kang Daniel will cease to exist."
Kang DanielDebuted as a member of K-pop project group Wanna One in 2017, Kang Daniel requested the termination of his exclusive contract to his then agency LM Entertainment.

As soon as the court ruled in his favor, Kang Daniel established his one-man agency KONNECT Entertainment and released his first solo album 'color on me' on July 25. 

(Credit= 'danielk_konnect' Twitter, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, LM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
