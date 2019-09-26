SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN Tells Why He Needs SHINee ONEW in His Life
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.26 17:33 View Count
K-pop boy group EXO's member XIUMIN revealed how much another boy group SHINee's member ONEW has been a big help to him.

On September 24, a press conference for an upcoming military musical 'Return: the Promise of the Day' was held at Blue Square, Seoul.(Yonhap) Return: the Promise of the Day press conferenceDuring the press conference, XIUMIN mentioned that it was his first time being in a musical.

He said, "As it's my first time being in a musical, I've been trying really hard to develop a better singing voice for it. It's quite different from the way you sing pop songs, so..."(Yonhap) Return: the Promise of the Day press conferenceThen, XIUMIN revealed that ONEW gave him more help than he needed.

XIUMIN said, "Not only ONEW is more experienced in life than I am, but he also has more experience in the entertainment industry and military. He practically taught me everything."

He continued, "So, I've actually been relying on him a lot. Thanks to him, preparing for the musical as well as living my everyday life in the military felt easier."Return: the Promise of the Day press conferenceMeanwhile, the opening of 'Return: the Promise of the Day' is scheduled to take place on October 22.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)  
