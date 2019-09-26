[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN Tells Why He Needs SHINee ONEW in His Life

K-pop boy group EXO's member XIUMIN revealed how much another boy group SHINee's member ONEW has been a big help to him.On September 24, a press conference for an upcoming military musical 'Return: the Promise of the Day' was held at Blue Square, Seoul.During the press conference, XIUMIN mentioned that it was his first time being in a musical.He said, "As it's my first time being in a musical, I've been trying really hard to develop a better singing voice for it. It's quite different from the way you sing pop songs, so..."Then, XIUMIN revealed that ONEW gave him more help than he needed.XIUMIN said, "Not only ONEW is more experienced in life than I am, but he also has more experience in the entertainment industry and military. He practically taught me everything."He continued, "So, I've actually been relying on him a lot. Thanks to him, preparing for the musical as well as living my everyday life in the military felt easier."Meanwhile, the opening of 'Return: the Promise of the Day' is scheduled to take place on October 22.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)