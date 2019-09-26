[SBS Star] IU Reportedly Prepares Her October Comeback; Agency Responds

Singer/actress IU is currently gearing up for her new music release!According to reports on September 26, IU is preparing for a new album which is aimed to be released in late October.The upcoming release will be IU's first singer comeback in a year since 'BBIBBI' in October 2018.In response to the report, IU's management agency Kakao M stated, "It is ture that IU is currently working on a new album. However, the exact date of release has not been decided yet."During her fan meeting event last week, IU personally delivered the news to her fans that she is making new music, and that she will embark on a concert tour.Meanwhile, IU recently wrapped up her acting project 'Hotel Del Luna' in success, proving her wonderful talents as both a singer and actress.(Credit= 'iu.loen' Facebook)(SBS Star)