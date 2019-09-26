SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU Reportedly Prepares Her October Comeback; Agency Responds
Published 2019.09.26
Singer/actress IU is currently gearing up for her new music release!

According to reports on September 26, IU is preparing for a new album which is aimed to be released in late October.
IUThe upcoming release will be IU's first singer comeback in a year since 'BBIBBI' in October 2018.
IUIn response to the report, IU's management agency Kakao M stated, "It is ture that IU is currently working on a new album. However, the exact date of release has not been decided yet."

During her fan meeting event last week, IU personally delivered the news to her fans that she is making new music, and that she will embark on a concert tour.
IUMeanwhile, IU recently wrapped up her acting project 'Hotel Del Luna' in success, proving her wonderful talents as both a singer and actress.

(Credit= 'iu.loen' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
