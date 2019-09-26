SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Go Crazy Over EXO BAEKHYUN's Female Alter Ego
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.26
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Go Crazy Over EXO BAEKHYUNs Female Alter Ego
K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN transformed himself into a gorgeous lady during the group's recent concert.

On September 22, EXO's ongoing concert tour 'EXO PLANET#5 - EXplOration' took place in Bangkok, Thailand.

At one point during the concert, another member of EXO CHANYEOL came across a long-haired wig on the stage.

Some fans had thrown random things on the stage and the wig happened to catch CHANYEOL's attention.

As soon as CHANYEOL picked it up, he went over to BAEKHYUN and excitedly put it on his head.BAEKHYUNThen, all of a sudden, the other members of EXO put some accessories on him that complement the wig.

It seemed like they were quite excited about giving him a makeover.

After letting them put on all items they wanted to put on him for a couple of minutes, BAEKHYUN found himself turned into a pretty girl.

When BAEKHYUN started walking around and waving to fans after that, they screamed in excitement because this was the kind of transformation that they rarely got to see.BAEKHYUNBAEKHYUN(Credit= 'priwpriww' 'lakkn7' Twitter, Online Community, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
