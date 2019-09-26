SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] One ARMY Yells at JUNGKOOK, "Cut Your Hair! Erase Your Tattoo!"
Published 2019.09.26
[SBS Star] One ARMY Yells at JUNGKOOK, "Cut Your Hair! Erase Your Tattoo!"
One fan of K-pop boy group BTS yelled at JUNGKOOK during the group's recent airport arrival.

On September 24, the seven members of BTS arrived at Incheon International Airport after their overseas schedule.

As always, hundreds of fans and reporters gathered at the airport waiting for BTS' arrival.
JUNGKOOKWhen the group finally showed up and exited out the airport, one fan started screaming at JUNGKOOK out of the blue.

The fan shouted behind his back, "Jeon Jungkook, cut your hair! Erase your tattoo!"
JUNGKOOKOf course, the majority of ARMY (BTS' fan club) around the world expressed how rude it is for her to scream at JUNGKOOK like that.
JUNGKOOKFans defended JUNGKOOK's choice to do whatever he wants to do, and emphasized that they should never try to take control of their star.

They commented, "She has no right to yell at JUNGKOOK like that! So rude!", "JUNGKOOK, just let your hair group as long as you want!.", "I really wish he didn't hear you. This is so annoying.", and more.
 
(Credit= 'BTS_twt' 'kx123xv' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
