[SBS Star] So Jisub to Make His Big Screen Comeback with a Thriller

Actor So Jisub is confirmed to lead a thriller film as his comeback project.On September 26, it was reported that So Jisub was recently cast as the male lead for an upcoming film titled 'Confession' (tentative title).Following the report, So Jisub's management agency 51K announced, "It is true that So Jisub will star in the film 'Confession'. The filming for the movie is expected to start around the end of this year."'Confession' is a mystery-thriller created by Realies Pictures, the film production company behind the popular Korean film series 'Along with the Gods'.According to reports, the production team is currently searching for the movie's female lead and will begin filming after the casting process is complete.Meanwhile, So Jisub's most recent acting project were the drama 'Terius Behind Me' and the film 'Be With You' last year.(Credit= 51K, SBS funE)(SBS Star)