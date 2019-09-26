[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Tears Up After Sending a Sign Language Message to a Hearing-impaired Fan

Actress Jeon So Min's angelic personality melted a lot of people's heart.On August 30, Jeon So Min held a fan signing event at one shopping mall in Anyang, Gyeonggi-do.Among many fans who came to the event, one had a hearing problem.This fan approached Jeon So Min when it was his turn to get her autograph and gave her an illustration of her that he had illustrated himself.After finding out that he was hearing-impaired, Jeon So Min communicated with him by using a sign language.She used signs that meant, "I love you." and "Thank you."To make sure the fan received her message well, she repeated the signs several times as well.Until this moment, Jeon So Min looked like she was trying to hold back her tears.After he had walked away, the hearing-impaired fan's mother came along and thanked Jeon So Min.As soon as Jeon So Min heard the fan's mother saying "Thank you." to her, she broke into tears.Then, they exchanged a couple of words and Jeon So Min gave her a big hug.Everyone was moved to tears by this heart-warming sight.(Credit= '개구리창' 'kpop fancam dslrlens' YouTube)(SBS Star)