[SBS Star] AKMU Responds to Fans Request to "Leave YG Entertainment!"

K-pop duo AKMU has opened up about fans' concerns about the two being under their current agency, YG Entertainment.On September 25, AKMU held a listening session ahead of the official release of the third full album 'SAILING'.This was the siblings' first comeback in two years and two months since Lee Chan-hyuk was discharged from the military in May.As YG Entertainment has swept up in various controversies this year, there have been some fans who have expressed their hopes that AKMU will leave the agency to continue their music career smoothly.When asked about the concerns, Lee Chan-hyuk said, "We understand what our fans are worried about, and we're also thinking about it too."He continued, "The people that we are working with are really great people. We stayed up all night for days, and we worked happily throughout the album making process. We want to spend our time focusing on being happy at the moment and bringing good results to everyone."Following the official release, the title track of 'SAILING'―'How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love'―soared to top various music streaming websites with multiple more songs ranked high on the charts.Check out the music video of 'How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love' below.(Credit= 'AKMU' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)