[SBS Star] Shin Sae Kyeong Lavishes Praise on ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's Positive Energy
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.26 10:53 View Count
Actress Shin Sae Kyeong lavished praise on Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO's positive energy.

On September 25, fashion magazine HIGH CUT released an interview with Shin Sae Kyeong online.

During the interview, Shin Sae Kyeong talked about her co-star Cha Eun-woo in MBC's historical drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong'.Shin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-wooShin Sae Kyeong said, "Even though Eun-woo was always busy with his work, he never showed any signs of fatigue. In fact, he was always smiling."

She continued, "Eun-woo's positive energy had a great impact on me as well as other team members. Thanks to him, the entire team was able to work under good energy."

She added, "I also believe that his positive energy played a huge role in determining the overall mood of the drama."Shin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-wooShin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-wooMeanwhile, the team of 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' recently wrapped up filming and is planned to unveil the final episode on September 26 at 8:55PM KST.

(Credit= MBC New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong)

(SBS Star)  
