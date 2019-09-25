SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Reportedly Purchases a Building in Gangnam; Agency Responds

Published 2019.09.25 17:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Reportedly Purchases a Building in Gangnam; Agency Responds
Actor Jung Hae In's management agency responded to reports that the actor has purchased a building.

According to reports on September 25, Jung Hae In had purchased a villa in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu this month for 4.4 billion won (approximately 3.7 million dollars).

Gangnam-gu, the Cheongdam-dong neighborhood in particular, is one of the wealthiest towns in Seoul.
Jung Hae InThe building had reportedly been built in January 1984 and has 10 units, and insiders speculated that the building could have big profit margins if it goes under remodeling."
Jung Hae InIn response to the report, Jung Hae In's management agency FNC Entertainment stated, "As this is the actor's personal matter, we cannot give an official statement (in regard to the news)."
Jung Hae InMeanwhile, Jung Hae In most recently starred in the movie 'Tune in for Love' with actress Kim Go-eun.

(Credit= 'holyhaein' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
