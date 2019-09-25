SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum in Talks to Lead a New Romance Movie with Suzy
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum in Talks to Lead a New Romance Movie with Suzy

Published 2019.09.25 16:01 View Count
Actor Park Bo Gum is reportedly in talks to join an upcoming romance movie to star opposite singer/actress Suzy.

On September 25, Ilgan Sports reported that Park Bo Gum is currently reviewing scripts for a new film 'Wonderland' (tentative title) by director Kim Tae-yong.

If Park Bo Gum decides to join the project, he would be playing the role of Suzy's boyfriend in the movie.
Park Bo Gum, SuzyPreviously, 'Wonderland' garnered attention as the first full-length commercial film by Kim Tae-yong after his marriage with Chinese actress Tang Wei back in 2014.

Currently, Suzy and actor Choi Woo Shik are confirmed to join the cast.
Park Bo Gum, SuzyPark Bo Gum and Suzy have shown their exceptional chemistry before by hosting 'Baeksang Arts Awards' for two consecutive years.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
