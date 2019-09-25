SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Enjoys a Bike Ride in His Latest Instagram Post
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Enjoys a Bike Ride in His Latest Instagram Post

Actor Ji Chang Wook shared new photos of himself showing off his masculine charms.

On September 25, Ji Chang Wook updated his personal Instagram account with the behind-the-scenes photos from his recent magazine photo shoot.
Ji Chang WookRecently, Ji Chang Wook visited Jeju Island to take pictorials for the upcoming issue of one fashion magazine, 1st Look.
Ji Chang WookJi Chang WookIt seems like Ji Chang Wook wished to share some more photos for his fans who have been dying to catch up every update of the actor after his recent military discharge.

Along with the photos, Ji Chang Wook wrote, "The weather's amazing! I want to go for a bike ride. Ah~"
Ji Chang WookMeanwhile, Ji Chang Wook is set to make his small screen comeback with tvN's upcoming drama 'Melting me Softly', which is scheduled to air its first episode on September 28.

(Credit= 'jichangwook' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
