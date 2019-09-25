SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Attends His New Movie Premiere in His Marine Uniform
[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Attends His New Movie Premiere in His Marine Uniform

Published 2019.09.25
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Attends His New Movie Premiere in His Marine Uniform
MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee, who is currently serving his mandatory military duty, attended a movie premiere event of his new film 'Battle of Jangsari'.

On September 24, the movie premiere for the upcoming film 'Battle of Jangsari' took place at one movie theater in Seoul.

On this day, one of the main leads MINHO unexpectedly spotted at the movie theater.
MINHOMINHOIn the photos that were taken by his fans, MINHO is seen wearing his Marine uniform casually joining the event to watch his new movie in person.
MINHO, TAEMINWhat surprised SHINee fans even more was that the group's maknae, TAEMIN, also attended the event to show support for MINHO's new acting project.
 
MINHO'Battle of Jangsari' is currently available in the theaters starting today (September 25).

(Credit= Warner Bros. Korea, 'hubbb_' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
