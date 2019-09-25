[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Attends His New Movie Premiere in His Marine Uniform

On September 24, the movie premiere for the upcoming film 'Battle of Jangsari' took place at one movie theater in Seoul.
On this day, one of the main leads MINHO unexpectedly spotted at the movie theater.
In the photos that were taken by his fans, MINHO is seen wearing his Marine uniform casually joining the event to watch his new movie in person.
What surprised SHINee fans even more was that the group's maknae, TAEMIN, also attended the event to show support for MINHO's new acting project.
190924 장사리 왕십리 cgv 시사회 막냉이들ㅠㅠㅠ#민호 #태민 pic.twitter.com/tAG2pYcFXG— 헙 (@hubbb_) September 24, 2019
'Battle of Jangsari' is currently available in the theaters starting today (September 25).
(Credit= Warner Bros. Korea, 'hubbb_' Twitter, Online Community)
(SBS Star)