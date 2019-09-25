SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Paul McCartney Reacts to BTS Singing 'Hey Jude'
Legendary English band The Beatles' Paul McCartney was asked several questions about K-pop boy group BTS.

On September 24, CBS' 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' dropped a clip of the show's latest episode featuring Paul McCartney as a guest on its official YouTube channel.
Paul McCartney, BTSDuring the show, Stephen Colbert carefully asked whether Paul McCartney knew the Korean pop band called BTS, and he answered yes without a doubt.

Then Stephen Colbert showed a clip of BTS from when the group appeared on the show a few months ago.

It was of the seven members singing the iconic chant from The Beatles' all-time hit 'Hey Jude'.
Paul McCartney, BTSPaul McCartney closely watched the video and applauded as soon as the clip ended.
Paul McCartney, BTSWhen asked, "What do you think it is about your music that transcends a geographic, language barrier so that those seven guys would just jump up and start the 'na-na-na's?", Paul McCartney jokingly answered, "Easy lyrics?"
 

(Credit= 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
