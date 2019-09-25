[SBS Star] VIDEO: Paul McCartney Reacts to BTS Singing 'Hey Jude'

Legendary English band The Beatles' Paul McCartney was asked several questions about K-pop boy group BTS.On September 24, CBS' 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' dropped a clip of the show's latest episode featuring Paul McCartney as a guest on its official YouTube channel.During the show, Stephen Colbert carefully asked whether Paul McCartney knew the Korean pop band called BTS, and he answered yes without a doubt.Then Stephen Colbert showed a clip of BTS from when the group appeared on the show a few months ago.It was of the seven members singing the iconic chant from The Beatles' all-time hit 'Hey Jude'.Paul McCartney closely watched the video and applauded as soon as the clip ended.When asked, "What do you think it is about your music that transcends a geographic, language barrier so that those seven guys would just jump up and start the 'na-na-na's?", Paul McCartney jokingly answered, "Easy lyrics?"(Credit= 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' YouTube)(SBS Star)