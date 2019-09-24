SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO SEHUN Gives a Fan a Marker Instead of a Signed Ball, Leaving Her Baffled
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.24 18:14 View Count
K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN made a fan confused by giving her a marker instead of a signed ball.

On September 22, EXO held its concert tour 'EXO PLANET#5 - EXplOration' in Bangkok, Thailand.EXO's concertAt one point during the concert, the members of EXO took time to sign their autograph on plastic balls and tossed them to fans.

It was so that fans could take something special back home from the concert.

SEHUN usually likes to tease fans, but his best teasing moment with a fan happened on this day.
 
After signing on one plastic ball, SEHUN walked towards the audience area where everyone was going wild to receive this one-and-only gift from him.

Then, SEHUN stopped in front of one girl for a moment.

Just as when she thought she had gotten the signed ball from him, she realized that there was a marker in her hand.EXO's concertWhile the fan stared down at the marker in confusion, SEHUN walked away with a satisfied look on his face.

Although the fan might not have gotten what she initially wanted, this hilariously unexpected act of SEHUN made her as well as other fans laugh.
 
(Credit= Online Community, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
