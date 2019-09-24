[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN MINGYU Flawlessly Ends His Performance Despite Having Confetti Stuck in His Throat

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member MINGYU demonstrated his professionalism during the group's comeback performance.On September 22 episode of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo', SEVENTEEN performed two new songs 'Snap Shoot' and 'Fear' from its newly-released album 'An Ode'.After ending an upbeat song 'Snap Shoot' on a cheerful note, the members of SEVENTEEN put on a sleek suit and turned into individuals with fierce charisma for 'Fear'.Throughout the performance, they let their immense sexiness and charisma out of them, which seemed to have been hiding behind their cute image until then.For a dramatic stage effect, lots of confetti got shot into the air towards the end of the performance.This was when a problem occurred; confetti had gone down MINGYU's throat.MINGYU was in pain and discomfort due to this, but he just continued performing as if nothing had happened to him.Even until the end, he did not show any signs of pain or discomfort even though his ears were turning red.You could see how much MINGYU did not want to ruin the performance in any ways.As soon as cameras stopped rolling though, he started coughing hard.MINGYU managed to take confetti out of his throat, but continued to cough for a long time afterwards.When a behind-the-scenes footage of MINGYU performing 'Fear' was released online, a lot of people showed great respect for him.(Credit= 'SBS KPOP PLAY' YouTube, SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)