[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEUNGRI Hurriedly Heads to His Questioning; Remains Silent

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's former member SEUNGRI attended his second questioning for his allegations of overseas gambling.On September 24 at 10:40 AM KST, SEUNGRI showed up at Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Seoul.Dressed in suit, SEUNGRI hurriedly past reporters and cameras that were waiting for him in front of the police station.SEUNGRI remained silent to reporters' questions, such as "How did you obtain your gambling money?", "Did you illegally obtain your gambling money?", and more.This is SEUNGRI's second police interrogation after his first one that took place back on August 28.SEUNGRI's former boss, YG Entertainment's former CEO Yang Hyun Suk, is also scheduled to attend his second police questioning soon.Both SEUNGRI and Yang Hyun Suk are currently booked for alleged habitual gambling, after police secured evidence showing billions of won being illegally gambled by the two at a casino in Las Vegas, the United States.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)