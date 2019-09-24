[SBS Star] VIDEO: Super Junior HeeChul Reveals His Biggest Regret in Life

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul revealed the biggest regret in life is the fact that he used to smoke cigarettes.On September 22 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', HeeChul revealed that he used to smoke.While getting his hair and makeup done for a quit-smoking campaign video shooting, HeeChul looked back on the days when he used to smoke a lot.HeeChul said to his staff, "You know, I really regret smoking. It's something that I regret more than anything else I've ever done in my life."He laughingly continued, "If I hadn't smoked at all, I probably would be at least a centimeter taller now."He added, "I can't eat hot food like instant noodles, because it's hard for me to slurp it. I smoked so much that my lungs aren't healthy enough to do such a thing."Then, his hairstylist asked, "But you quit, right? How long has it been again?"HeeChul responded, "Yeah, I did. It's been about 10 years. If I could go back in time, I would never start smoking."(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'kimheenim' Instagram)(SBS Star)