[SBS Star] This Is What You Should Be Wearing If You Want to Impress IU

One fan's "impressive" costume spotted at K-pop artist/actress IU's recent fan meeting went viral online.On September 11, IU held her fan meeting '▶ ll & U (Play, Pause and U)' at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Palace, Seoul to celebrate her 11th debut anniversary with her fans.IU always set a dress code for her fan meeting events, and this year's theme was '11 years with IU'.Of course, many UAENAs (IU's fan club) joined the event with various costumes.During the fan meeting, there was a segment where IU picks the best dresser of the night among fans.As the camera films through the fans, IU suddenly burst into laughter upon seeing one particular fan.The fan was literally shining alone in the dark, as she was sitting in the audience in a fluorescent firefly costume.The fans' firefly costume is supposedly conceived from the lyrics of IU's song 'Through the Night' and the story line of her recently-ended drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.Fans who later saw the clips of IU and the fan's hilarious interaction commented, "This is so funny. The fan certainly brought up the competition to a whole new level.", "If I were IU, I would have laughed just like her.", and more.Meanwhile, IU announced that she will embark on a Asia concert tour 'LOVE, POEM' starting November.(Credit= Kakao M, '아이유애나 덕질덕방' YouTube)(SBS Star)