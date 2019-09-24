SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] This Is What You Should Be Wearing If You Want to Impress IU
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] This Is What You Should Be Wearing If You Want to Impress IU

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.09.24 14:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] This Is What You Should Be Wearing If You Want to Impress IU
One fan's "impressive" costume spotted at K-pop artist/actress IU's recent fan meeting went viral online.

On September 11, IU held her fan meeting '▶ ll & U (Play, Pause and U)' at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Palace, Seoul to celebrate her 11th debut anniversary with her fans.
IUIU always set a dress code for her fan meeting events, and this year's theme was '11 years with IU'.

Of course, many UAENAs (IU's fan club) joined the event with various costumes.
[스브스타] '반딧불이가 거기서 왜 나와?[스브스타] '반딧불이가 거기서 왜 나와?During the fan meeting, there was a segment where IU picks the best dresser of the night among fans.

As the camera films through the fans, IU suddenly burst into laughter upon seeing one particular fan.
[스브스타] '반딧불이가 거기서 왜 나와?The fan was literally shining alone in the dark, as she was sitting in the audience in a fluorescent firefly costume.

The fans' firefly costume is supposedly conceived from the lyrics of IU's song 'Through the Night' and the story line of her recently-ended drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.
[스브스타] '반딧불이가 거기서 왜 나와?Fans who later saw the clips of IU and the fan's hilarious interaction commented, "This is so funny. The fan certainly brought up the competition to a whole new level.", "If I were IU, I would have laughed just like her.", and more.
 

Meanwhile, IU announced that she will embark on a Asia concert tour 'LOVE, POEM' starting November.

(Credit= Kakao M, '아이유애나 덕질덕방' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 3
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992