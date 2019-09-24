[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo & Shin Sae Kyeong Show off Their Unchanging Beauty Even Without Lighting effects

It is common knowledge that the good lighting is one of the key features to take a good picture of oneself.However, singer/actor Cha Eun-woo and actress Shin Sae Kyeong proved that it's not the case for the two with their recent photos.Back on September 21, the entire cast members and production team of MBC's recently-ended drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' gathered to have a small party to celebrate the finale of the drama.The drama's two main leads, Cha Eun-woo and Shin Sae Kyeong, also joined the group and took many pictures to keep their good memories of working together for the past months.Despite the poor lighting of the restaurant, their radiant beauty stood out in all the photos taken that day.Fans who saw the pictures online commented, "Whoa, just look at them! Are they human too?", "Who cares about the lighting? Their handsomeness and beauty stand out even without lighting.", and more.(Credit= MBC, Online Community)(SBS Star)