[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Sister Kwon Da-mi Reveals Her Wedding Pictorial with Kim Min-joon
[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Sister Kwon Da-mi Reveals Her Wedding Pictorial with Kim Min-joon

Published 2019.09.24 13:37 View Count
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member G-DRAGON's older sister and fashion entrepreneur Kwon Da-mi revealed a lovely set of wedding pictorial with her fiancé, actor Kim Min-joon.

On September 24, Kwon Da-mi took her personal Instagram account to share the photos from her recent wedding photo shoot with fashion magazine Dazed Korea.
Kim Min-joon, Kwon Da-miKim Min-joon, Kwon Da-miIn the photos, Kwon Da-mi and Kim Min-joon portray the fun excitement of a couple thrilled to spend the rest of their lives together.
Kim Min-joon, Kwon Da-miIn their individual photos, Kwon Da-mi incorporates various styles with beautiful head pieces, while Kim Min-joon, a model-turned-actor, striking perfect poses for the camera.

Along with the photos, Kwon Da-mi wrote to her husband-to-be, "Not much time left now! Let's happily live well together, oppa."
Kim Min-joon, Kwon Da-miKim Min-joon, Kwon Da-miMeanwhile, Kwon Da-mi and Kim Min-joon confirmed that they will hold a private wedding ceremony on October 11.

(Credit= 'damikwon_' Instagram/Dazed Korea)

