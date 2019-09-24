[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Sister Kwon Da-mi Reveals Her Wedding Pictorial with Kim Min-joon

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member G-DRAGON's older sister and fashion entrepreneur Kwon Da-mi revealed a lovely set of wedding pictorial with her fiancé, actor Kim Min-joon.On September 24, Kwon Da-mi took her personal Instagram account to share the photos from her recent wedding photo shoot with fashion magazine Dazed Korea.In the photos, Kwon Da-mi and Kim Min-joon portray the fun excitement of a couple thrilled to spend the rest of their lives together.In their individual photos, Kwon Da-mi incorporates various styles with beautiful head pieces, while Kim Min-joon, a model-turned-actor, striking perfect poses for the camera.Along with the photos, Kwon Da-mi wrote to her husband-to-be, "Not much time left now! Let's happily live well together, oppa."Meanwhile, Kwon Da-mi and Kim Min-joon confirmed that they will hold a private wedding ceremony on October 11.(Credit= 'damikwon_' Instagram/Dazed Korea)(SBS Star)