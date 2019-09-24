SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Rae-won Describes Park Shin Hye as a Fabulous Person
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.24 11:38 View Count
Actor Kim Rae-won revealed what it was like working with actress Park Shin Hye.

On September 23, Kim Rae-won featured on JTBC's television show 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator'.

During the talk, the hosts Kim Seong-ju and Ahn Jeong-hwan asked Kim Rae-won, "You've worked with some of the most popular actresses in Korea, right? Who do you think was your best partner?"Kim Seong-ju and Ahn Jeong-hwanWith a shy smile, Kim Rae-won answered, "Yes, I was extremely lucky." and paused for a bit.

Then, he carried on, "Well, that's a tough one. All of them were great."

Kim Seong-ju and Ahn Jeong-hwan responded, "Oh, come on! Can't you just pick one? We desperately would like to know your answer!"

As Kim Seong-ju and Ahn Jeong-hwan continued to insist him on choosing one particular actress, Kim Rae-won laughed and said, "Alright, alright! I would probably say that it's Shin Hye. We co-starred in a 2016 drama 'The Doctors'."Kim Rae-wonWhen asked why he chose Park Shin Hye over other actresses, Kim Rae-won explained, "Due to a shooting schedule for a movie, I joined 'The Doctors' about a month later than everybody else."

The actor continued, "The team had already started shooting without me, so they all already became close and everything. Even before I started feeling awkward, Shin Hye came along and helped me blend in with them."

He added, "Thanks to her, I was able to get used to the new environment quickly. She was one incredible human being."Kim Rae-won(Credit= SBS The Doctors, JTBC Please Take Care of My Refrigerator)

(SBS Star) 
