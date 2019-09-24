SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Is Reportedly Attending an Art School in New York City Soon
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.24 10:24 Updated 2019.09.24 10:28 View Count
Actress Song Hye Kyo is reportedly attending an art school in New York City, the United States soon.

On September 16, a Hong Kong-based media outlet Apple Daily reported that Song Hye Kyo has registered for a short art course at one art school in New York City.Song Hye KyoThe report stated that Song Hye Kyo signed up for the course in the beginning of September when she came to New York City for 'New York Fashion Week'.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Hye Kyo Says Hello from New York City

Song Hye Kyo said to have been staying in New York City since 'New York Fashion Week' and presumed to be staying in the city until the end of the year for her art course.Song Hye KyoAfter the report was published, Song Hye Kyo's management agency United Artists Agency gave their response.

The agency said, "We are unable to confirm the news nor give any details on it as it is a private matter."

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo was recently offered a lead role in a new movie 'Anna'.

(Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
