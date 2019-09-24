[SBS Star] Old Video of BTS JIMIN Dancing at His Teacher's Wedding Goes Viral Online

An old video of K-pop boy group BTS' JIMIN dancing at his high school teacher's wedding with his classmates went viral online.
On September 21, one former classmate of JIMIN posted a video from eight years ago on her YouTube channel.
The video was filmed at their teacher's wedding, and it shows JIMIN's high school class putting together a performance for their teacher as a wedding gift.
During the performance, one male student pulled off a solo performance; and the student was none other than JIMIN of BTS.
The 16-year-old JIMIN in the video performed his hip-hop dance moves, bringing the wedding guests' loud cheer and a round of applause.
Check out the video below:
(Credit= '춤추는선진이' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)
(SBS Star)