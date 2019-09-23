SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MONSTA X I.M Cleverly Answers a Question, "Any Plans on Going to a Club While in Vegas?"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] MONSTA X I.M Cleverly Answers a Question, "Any Plans on Going to a Club While in Vegas?"

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.23 18:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MONSTA X I.M Cleverly Answers a Question, "Any Plans on Going to a Club While in Vegas?"
K-pop boy group MONSTA X's member I.M gave a very smart answer when asked whether him and his fellow members were going to check out a club while in Las Vegas.

On September 20, the first day of annual music festival '2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival' took place in Las Vegas, the United States.

Along with big-name acts such as Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Halsey, H.E.R., Camila Cabello and more, MONSTA X had proudly joined the lineup of this year's 'iHeartRadio Music Festival'.iHeartRadio Music FestivalPrior to the actual event, MONSTA X posed for photos and answered some questions from the press.

One of the questions that MONSTA X got was, "So, you are in Vegas, what are your plans? Are you going to go sightseeing or clubbing at a club or...? Tell us what you plan to do while you are here."

As soon as the reporter said the word "club", I.M smiled in an awkward way.I.MWhen a microphone was given to him though, I.M gave the smoothest answer to the question.

Without hesitation, I.M said, "A club? The only club that we know is our fan club, MONBEBE."

After hearing I.M's witty response, the other members of MONSTA X burst out laughing.

Then, I.M cleverly threw MONSTA X's new song and love for MONBEBE into his answer, "That's why we released our new single 'LOVE U' the other day. Love you, MONBEBE."

I.M wowed thousands of MONBEBE around the world, and they gave him a huge around of applause. 
 
(Credit= 2019 iHeartRaido Music Festival, 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992