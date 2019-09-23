[SBS Star] MONSTA X I.M Cleverly Answers a Question, "Any Plans on Going to a Club While in Vegas?"

Q. ..Do you guys have any plans, are you going to go out to the clubs, r u guys just going to sightsee. What r ur plans?



K-pop boy group MONSTA X's member I.M gave a very smart answer when asked whether him and his fellow members were going to check out a club while in Las Vegas.On September 20, the first day of annual music festival '2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival' took place in Las Vegas, the United States.Along with big-name acts such as Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Halsey, H.E.R., Camila Cabello and more, MONSTA X had proudly joined the lineup of this year's 'iHeartRadio Music Festival'.Prior to the actual event, MONSTA X posed for photos and answered some questions from the press.One of the questions that MONSTA X got was, "So, you are in Vegas, what are your plans? Are you going to go sightseeing or clubbing at a club or...? Tell us what you plan to do while you are here."As soon as the reporter said the word "club", I.M smiled in an awkward way.When a microphone was given to him though, I.M gave the smoothest answer to the question.Without hesitation, I.M said, "A club? The only club that we know is our fan club, MONBEBE."After hearing I.M's witty response, the other members of MONSTA X burst out laughing.Then, I.M cleverly threw MONSTA X's new song and love for MONBEBE into his answer, "That's why we released our new single 'LOVE U' the other day. Love you, MONBEBE."I.M wowed thousands of MONBEBE around the world, and they gave him a huge around of applause.(Credit= 2019 iHeartRaido Music Festival, 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter)(SBS Star)