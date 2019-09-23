SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Remains Silent to the Question Regarding Her Relationship with Kang Daniel
[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Remains Silent to the Question Regarding Her Relationship with Kang Daniel

Published 2019.09.23
JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE and her agency remained silent to the question asking about her boyfriend, another K-pop artist Kang Daniel.

On September 23, the press showcase for the release of TWICE's eighth mini album 'Feel Special' took place at YES24 Live Hall, Seoul.
TWICEWith MINA's absence, the remaining eight members of TWICE answered various questions from the reporters throughout the event.

One reporter asked JIHYO, "How does it feel to make your first comeback after making your relationship (with Kang Daniel) public?"
TWICETo the question, an agency representative stepped up and said, "Today is a very important day for TWICE as well as our company, releasing a new album and announcing the grand comeback."

The representative continued, "Therefore, we will skip questions regarding the members' personal life. We ask for your kind understanding. We're sorry."
TWICEOn this day, JIHYO had to sit out from all performances as her neck became stiff during the rehearsal.

Meanwhile, TWICE is set to release the album as well as the music video of 'Feel Special' worldwide at 6PM KST, today.

Check out the final teaser of TWICE's 'Feel Special' below.
 

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 'jypentertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
