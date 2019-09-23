SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Ji-hyo Tears Up While Thanking Fans at the Running Man's 9th Fan Meeting
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.23 17:21
Actress Song Ji-hyo teared up while thanking fans at the Running Man's recent fan meeting. 

On September 22 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the cast members of the show were seen at their ninth annual fan meeting 'Running Nine'.

At 'Running Nine', the eight cast members―Yu Jae Seok, Ji Seok-jin, Song Ji-hyo, Jeon So Min, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Jong-kook, Yang Se Chan and HAHA blew the minds of the audience with their impressive group dance.

The choreography was made of fast and complicated moves, which seemed hard for non-professionals, but each one of them pulled it off flawlessly.

Anyone who saw their dance could tell how much effort the cast had put into it.
 

At the end of their successful group dance, they all gathered together in a circle and put arms around each other's shoulders.

Then, Yu Jae Seok jokingly commented, "I think we all got quite emotional at the end that we did something that was completely unnecessary. Sorry about that. Who started making a circle?"

Ji Seok-jin said, "I consider myself as a very unemotional person, but I felt something when we finished the dance and you guys applauded for us. Thank you."

With a playful smile, he added, "I haven't felt this kind of warmth for at least for 20 years."Ji Seok-jin and Yu Jae SeokAfter Ji Seok-jin ended his speech, Yu Jae Seok asked Song Ji-hyo how she felt.

Song Ji-hyo held a microphone up and tried to say something, but tears started filling her eyes.

As she turned around, trying to stop herself from crying, Lee Kwang Soo comforted her.

When she turned back, she said, "Ah, yes. I...", but could not say anything more as she struggled to choke back her tears.

In the end, she just said, "Thank you." and smiled to fans. 

Although she did not say much, fans knew what she wanted to say. 
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)   
