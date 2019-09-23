[SBS Star] 'BTS WORLD' Reportedly Prepares Animated Edition to Prepare for BTS' Upcoming Enlistment

K-pop boy group BTS' simulation mobile game 'BTS WORLD' is reportedly preparing for the members' upcoming military enlistment.On September 23, it was reported that Netmarble, the production company of 'BTS WORLD', started production in July for an animated version of 'BTS WORLD'.Game industry representatives revealed that the animated videos are being produced because it will not be possible to film new content while the group's seven members are serving in the military.The Herald Business reported, "The special edition will be available for the five years during which BTS members will be enlisting in the military. However, the exact date of launch will be confirmed depending on the timing of the members' enlistment."In response to the report, Netmarble stated that they cannot give an official response.Launched in February 2019, 'BTS WORLD' is an interactive simulation game that allows players to view exclusive photos and video clips of BTS as they virtually interact with them.(Credit= Netmarble, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)